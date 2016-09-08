BRIEF-Aurion announces private placement of $2.5 mln

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
Sept 8 Aurion Resources Ltd
* Announces private placement of $2.525 million
* Proceeds of proposed financing will be used for advancing its existing portfolio of 100 percent owned projects in Finland, project generation
* Will comprise brokered financing tranche of $1 million, non-brokered tranche of $1.5 million
* Financing will comprise of 6.3 million shares at a price of c$0.40 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)