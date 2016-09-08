版本:
BRIEF-Sterling Resources announces gas trading and services agreement

Sept 8 Sterling Resources Ltd

* Announces gas trading and services agreement

* Says agreement replaces gas trading and services agreement with Vitol SA which expires on October 1, 2016

* Agreement is valid for a minimum two year period with gas made available to BGT commencing October 1, 2016

* Says entrance into a gas sales agreement with British Gas Trading Limited, a subsidiary of Centrica Plc

* Deal provides co's share of Breagh nominated gas volumes to be sold on a day ahead basis to uk reference price at national balancing point Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

