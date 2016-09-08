版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 9日 星期五 05:28 BJT

BRIEF-Enghouse Q3 earnings per share c$0.38

Sept 8 Enghouse Systems Ltd

* Q3 earnings per share c$0.38

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue c$76.4 million versus I/B/E/S view c$80 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐