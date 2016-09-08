版本:
BRIEF-Enghouse Systems Q3 earnings per share C$0.38

Sept 8 Enghouse Systems Ltd

* Enghouse releases third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.38

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue C$76.4 million versus I/B/E/S view C$80 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

