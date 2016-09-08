版本:
BRIEF-Reitmans Canada quarterly earnings per share c$0.14

Sept 8 Reitmans Canada Ltd

* quarterly sales for three months ended July 30, 2016 were $254.4 million as compared with $253.0 million for three months ended August 1, 2015

* Quarterly earnings per share c$0.14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

