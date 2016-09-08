版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 9日 星期五 05:36 BJT

BRIEF-Pure Industrial real estate appoints Paul Haggis to the board of trustees

Sept 8 Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust

* Announces appointment of Paul Haggis to the board of trustees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐