2016年 9月 9日

BRIEF-Hertz Global announces pricing of $800 mln private offering of senior notes by Hertz Corp

Sept 8 Hertz Global Holdings

* Hertz Global Holdings announces pricing of $800 million private offering of senior notes by the Hertz Corporation

* Entered into an agreement to sell $800 million aggregate principal amount of 5.50 percent senior notes due 2024 in a private offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

