版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 9日 星期五 06:10 BJT

BRIEF-Front Range announces up to $20 mln financing to advance Montney horizontal drilling program

Sept 8 Front Range Resources Ltd

* Front Range announces up to $20 million financing to advance Montney horizontal drilling program at Pepper, Alberta

* Proposed offering of up to $18 million of common shares of corporation at a price of $0.70 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐