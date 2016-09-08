BRIEF-Suncor announces $1.0 bln medium term note offering

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
Sept 8 Suncor Energy Inc
* Announces $1.0 billion medium term note offering
* Offering will be conducted in two tranches
* 2026 notes will have a coupon of 3.00 percent and have been priced at $99.751 per note to yield 3.029 percent
* 2046 notes will have a coupon of 4.34 percent and have been priced at $99.900 per note to yield 4.346 percent
* Says intends to use net proceeds from sale of notes to repay existing short term indebtedness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)