BRIEF-Bemis announces senior notes offering

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
Sept 8 Bemis Company Inc
* Bemis announces senior notes offering
* Priced an underwritten public offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 3.10 percent senior notes due 2026
* Company will pay interest on notes semi-annually on March 15 and September 15 of each year, beginning on March 15, 2017
* Bemis intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay outstanding commercial paper and for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)