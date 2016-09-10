版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 10日 星期六 09:00 BJT

BRIEF-RNC announces upsize of previously announced bought deal financing to $8 mln

Sept 9 Royal Nickel Corp

* RNC announces upsize of previously announced bought deal financing to $8.0 million

* Underwriters have agreed to purchase 23.5 million units of rnc at price of $0.34 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐