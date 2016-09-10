版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 10日 星期六 09:07 BJT

BRIEF-American Airlines, transport workers union reach agreement for flight sim engineers

Sept 9 American Airlines Group Inc

* American Airlines and transport workers union reach tentative agreement for flight sim engineers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

