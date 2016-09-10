版本:
BRIEF-Front Range to raise financing from to $20 mln to $22 mln to advance Montney Horizontal Drilling Program

Sept 9 Front Range Resources Ltd

* Front Range announces increase to previously announced financing from to $20 million to $22 million to advance montney horizontal drilling program at Pepper, Alberta

* Proposed offering of up to $20 million of common shares at a price of $0.70 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

