BRIEF-Eagle Materials announces deal to acquire Cemex's Fairborn cement plant

Sept 12 Eagle Materials Inc :
* Eagle Materials Inc. announces a definitive agreement to
acquire Cemex's Fairborn cement plant and related assets
* Purchase price is $400 million
* Says following close and financing of transaction, Eagle
is expected to have a net debt to EBITDA ratio of no more than
2.0x
* Anticipates certain tax benefits arising from transaction,
net present value of which is expected to be about $50 million
* Deal will increase Eagle's US cement capacity by roughly
20% and is expected to be accretive to earnings immediately
post-closing
* Eagle intends to finance acquisition through a combination
of cash on hand and borrowings under its existing bank credit
facility
* Calendar 2016 revenue and EBITDA for acquired assets is
estimated to be $79 million and $33 million, respectively
* Goldman, Sachs & Co. is acting as exclusive financial
advisor to Eagle Materials Inc. on this transaction
