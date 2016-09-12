BRIEF-Farmland Partners announces merger with American Farmland Company

Sept 12 American Farmland Co
* Farmland Partners announces transformative, accretive
merger with American Farmland Company
* FPI has agreed to acquire all of outstanding common stock
of afco in a stock-for-stock transaction
* Paul A. Pittman will continue as FPI's chairman and CEO
* On consolidated basis, combined co's portfolio expected to
consist of about 75% row crop farmland, 25% specialty crops by
value
* Deal anticipated to be 10% accretive to FPI's affo per
share in 2017 and 20% accretive when synergies are fully
realized
* Says transaction accretion to both AFCO and FPI
stockholders
* Both company's boards of directors have approved
transaction
* FPI expects to consolidate AFCO's operations into FPI's
existing denver-based headquarters
* FPI expects to realize significant cost synergies through
eliminating duplicate administrative, other public company costs
* Says luca fabbri will remain CFO of combined company
* Says additionally, Robert L. Cowan is expected to join FPI
as president upon completion of transaction
* Says number of directors comprising FPI's board of
directors will be increased from six to eight
* On a pro-forma basis, transaction is expected to
contribute approximately $16 million of revenue in 2016
* 2 directors from AFCO, chairman and CEO, have been
designated by AFCO from existing board and will be elected to
FPI board
* Deal is intended to qualify as a tax-free reorganization
* Each AFCO share, operating partnership unit to be
converted into right to receive 0.7417 shares/units of newly
issued fpi stock/units
* FPI expects to consolidate AFCO's operations into FPI's
existing denver-based headquarters
* Former FPI equity holders will hold about 65% of combined
company's equity, former AFCO equity holders will hold about 35%
* Transaction expected to contribute about $16 million of
revenue in 2016, increasing FPI's total revenue from $26 million
to about $42 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: