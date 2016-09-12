BRIEF-Farmland Partners announces merger with American Farmland Company

Sept 12 American Farmland Co

* Farmland Partners announces transformative, accretive merger with American Farmland Company

* FPI has agreed to acquire all of outstanding common stock of afco in a stock-for-stock transaction

* Paul A. Pittman will continue as FPI's chairman and CEO

* On consolidated basis, combined co's portfolio expected to consist of about 75% row crop farmland, 25% specialty crops by value

* Deal anticipated to be 10% accretive to FPI's affo per share in 2017 and 20% accretive when synergies are fully realized

* Says transaction accretion to both AFCO and FPI stockholders

* Both company's boards of directors have approved transaction

* FPI expects to consolidate AFCO's operations into FPI's existing denver-based headquarters

* FPI expects to realize significant cost synergies through eliminating duplicate administrative, other public company costs

* Says luca fabbri will remain CFO of combined company

* Says additionally, Robert L. Cowan is expected to join FPI as president upon completion of transaction

* Says number of directors comprising FPI's board of directors will be increased from six to eight

* On a pro-forma basis, transaction is expected to contribute approximately $16 million of revenue in 2016

* 2 directors from AFCO, chairman and CEO, have been designated by AFCO from existing board and will be elected to FPI board

* Deal is intended to qualify as a tax-free reorganization

* Each AFCO share, operating partnership unit to be converted into right to receive 0.7417 shares/units of newly issued fpi stock/units

* Former FPI equity holders will hold about 65% of combined company's equity, former AFCO equity holders will hold about 35%

* Transaction expected to contribute about $16 million of revenue in 2016, increasing FPI's total revenue from $26 million to about $42 million