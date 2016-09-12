BRIEF-Rex Energy provides operational update

Sept 12 Rex Energy Corp
* Rex energy provides operational update
* Says expects Q3 2016 production to be at high-end of
previously announced guidance range of 190 - 195 mmcfe/d
* Expects to begin transporting natural gas volumes from its
butler operated area to gulf coast and midwest beginning
November 1, 2016
* Benefit Street Partners L.L.C.(BSP) has elected into next
four wells in development program, four-well Vaughn pad in
warrior north area
* Rex energy corp says BSP's election increases total
capital commitment to date by BSP from $98.1 million to $120.1
million
* Company is currently drilling second of four wells on
Vaughn pad and expects to place four wells into sales in
December 2016
