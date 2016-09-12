BRIEF-Opentext to acquire Dell EMC's enterprise content division, including Documentum

Sept 12 Open Text Corp
* Opentext signs definitive agreement to acquire Dell EMC's
enterprise content division, including Documentum
* Says under terms of agreement, software, associated
services, and employees of ECD will be integrated into Opentext
* Purchase price of $1.62 billion
* Says deal targeting to be immediately accretive to
earnings
* Permanent financing may include elements of cash on hand,
new borrowings under credit facilities, and newly issued equity
* Acquisition is not subject to a financing condition
* Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as exclusive financial
advisor to Dell Technologies in connection with transaction
* Barclays acted as a financial advisor to Opentext and
provided a $1.0 billion debt commitment in support of
transaction
* Co, Dell EMC also announced intention to negotiate, enter
into strategic commercial partnership to expand customer
offerings
