BRIEF-Mack-Cali announces goals and accomplishments as part of strategic plan update

Sept 12 Mack-Cali Realty Corp
* Cali announces goals and accomplishments as part of
strategic plan update
* Cali realty says is targeting an increased leased
percentage of office portfolio to 90 percent by year-end 2016,
and to 93 percent in 2017
* Cali realty expects to further reduce expenses in office
operations and reduce credit costs through refinancing
opportunities in 2016 and 2017
* Over next 12 to 18 months Mack-Cali plans to upgrade
existing amenities and enhance offerings with six major capital
investment programs
* Says among projects is approximate $50 to $75 million
transformation and reimagination of harborside
