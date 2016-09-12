版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 13日

BRIEF-Actions Semiconductor enters into definitive merger agreement for going private transaction

Sept 12 Actions Semiconductor Co Ltd :

* Actions Semiconductor enters into definitive merger agreement for going private transaction

* Each of co's ordinary shares will be cancelled in exchange for right to receive US$0.366 in cash without interest

* Buyer consortium intends to fund merger through available cash of company and its subsidiaries

* Each american depositary share will be cancelled in exchange for right to receive US$2.20 in cash without interest

* Company's board approved merger agreement

* Will be acquired by a consortium of investors including Supernova Investment Ltd and other certain shareholders of company

* Rollover shareholders have agreed to vote all shares and adss beneficially owned by them in favor of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

