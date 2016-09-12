BRIEF-Actions Semiconductor enters into definitive merger agreement for going private transaction

Sept 12 Actions Semiconductor Co Ltd :
* Actions Semiconductor enters into definitive merger
agreement for going private transaction
* Each of co's ordinary shares will be cancelled in exchange
for right to receive US$0.366 in cash without interest
* Buyer consortium intends to fund merger through available
cash of company and its subsidiaries
* Each american depositary share will be cancelled in
exchange for right to receive US$2.20 in cash without interest
* Company's board approved merger agreement
* Will be acquired by a consortium of investors including
Supernova Investment Ltd and other certain shareholders of
company
* Rollover shareholders have agreed to vote all shares and
adss beneficially owned by them in favor of deal
