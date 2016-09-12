BRIEF-Provident Financial Holdings reports revised Q4 net income of $2.56 mln, or $0.31 per diluted share

Sept 12 Provident Financial Holdings Inc
:
* Provident Financial Holdings revises fourth quarter and
fiscal 2016 earnings
* For quarter ended June 30, 2016, company reported revised
net income of $2.56 million, or $0.31 per diluted share
* For fy ended June 30 as a result of this adjustment, net
income was revised downward to $7.47 million from previously
reported $7.71 million
* Downward revision result of increase in other operating
expenses of about $414,000 from additional loan origination
costs
* For fy ended June 30, 2016, as result of adjustment, eps
was revised to $0.88 from previously reported $0.90 per share
