BRIEF-Provident Financial Holdings reports revised Q4 net income of $2.56 mln, or $0.31 per diluted share

Sept 12 Provident Financial Holdings Inc :

* Provident Financial Holdings revises fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 earnings

* For quarter ended June 30, 2016, company reported revised net income of $2.56 million, or $0.31 per diluted share

* For fy ended June 30 as a result of this adjustment, net income was revised downward to $7.47 million from previously reported $7.71 million

* Downward revision result of increase in other operating expenses of about $414,000 from additional loan origination costs

* For fy ended June 30, 2016, as result of adjustment, eps was revised to $0.88 from previously reported $0.90 per share