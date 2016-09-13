BRIEF-VersaBank and PWC capital to merge

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 12 VersaBank :
* VersaBank & PWC Capital agree to merge
* Board of each of PWC and vb resolved to unanimously recommend that their securityholders vote in favour of transaction
* Each non-voting, non-participating class "b" preferred share in capital of PWC will be acquired by PWC for 102.385 PWC common shares
* Each $1,000 in principal amount of 9% unsecured notes of PWC maturing october 16, 2018, to be acquired by PWC for 4,784 PWC common shares
* Pursuant to amalgamation, each PWC common share will be converted into bank common shares on basis of 36.652 PWC shares for 1 bank shares
* Pursuant to amalgamation, all of outstanding vb securities will be converted into equivalent securities of bank on a one for one basis
* Upon completion, co anticipates existing securityholders and lenders of PWC to own about of 64.9% of VersaBank common shares
* Upon completion, co anticipates existing common shareholders of VersaBank will own remaining shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.