BRIEF-Wellgreen Platinum provides update on its metallurgical test program

Sept 13 Wellgreen Platinum Ltd

* Wellgreen Platinum provides wellgreen project and corporate update

* Says phase 1a testing is complete and phase 1b is in progess on its metallurgical test program

* Says anticipates receiving final results from phase 1a and 1b late in q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

