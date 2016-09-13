版本:
2016年 9月 13日

BRIEF-Falco drills 12.4 metres at Horne 5 West Extension

Sept 13 Falco Resources Ltd

* Drills 12.4 metres at 5.14 G/T AuEq at Horne 5 West Extension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

