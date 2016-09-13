版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 13日 星期二 18:36 BJT

BRIEF-Intelsat announces results to date

Sept 13 Intelsat SA :

* Intelsat announces results to date and early settlement date of September 15, 2016 for exchange offer, as well as results for consent solicitation of certain notes of Intelsat Jackson Holdings S.A. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐