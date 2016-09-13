版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 13日 星期二 18:37 BJT

BRIEF-Arizona Mining drills 1,300 foot step out hole

Sept 13 Arizona Mining Inc :

* Arizona Mining drills 1,300 foot step out hole grading 23.1% zinc, 13.5% lead and 7.3 opt silver over 24.5 feet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐