BRIEF-Espey Q4 earnings per share $0.30

Sept 13 Espey MFG and Electronics Corp :

* Reports fourth quarter and year-end results and announces regular dividend

* Q4 sales $6.732 million versus $8.971 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.30

* Says at June 30, 2016, sales order backlog was $39.1 million, compared with last year's $36.4 million at June 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

