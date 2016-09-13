版本:
BRIEF-GMS Q1 sales $549.8 mln versus I/B/E/S view $552.2 mln

Sept 13 GMS Inc

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.47

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* GMS reports results for first quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.24

* Q1 sales $549.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $552.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

