版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 13日 星期二 19:14 BJT

BRIEF-Alliance Data provides card services performance update for August

Sept 13 Alliance Data Systems Corp

* Alliance Data provides card services performance update for August 2016

* August 2016 net charge-offs as percentage of average receivables 4.1 percent versus 5.0 percent

* 30 days + delinquencies (principal) as of August 31, 2016 of $671.5 million versus $482.7 million as of August 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐