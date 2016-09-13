版本:
BRIEF-Cincinnati Bell Inc. announces proposed offering of $425 mln of senior notes

Sept 13 Cincinnati Bell Inc :

* Cincinnati Bell Inc. announces proposed offering of $425 million of senior notes due 2024

* Intends to use proceeds from offering, together with cash on hand, to purchase any of Co's outstanding 8.375% senior notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

