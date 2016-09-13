版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 13日 星期二 20:22 BJT

BRIEF-Great Lakes Graphite appoints Richard Lane as a Director of Company

Sept 13 Great Lakes Graphite Inc :

* Great Lakes Graphite announces new Director appointment

* Appointment of Richard Lane as a director of company, subject to approval by TSX Venture Exchange. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

