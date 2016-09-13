版本:
BRIEF-Time affirmed named Rich Battista the new CEO

Sept 13 Time Inc :

* Rich Battista named President and Chief Executive Officer of Time Inc.

* Affirmed pacing expectations for Q3 2016 total revenues and operating expenses

* Battista succeeds Joe Ripp as CEO. Ripp will continue to lead Board of Directors as Executive Chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

