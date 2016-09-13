版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 13日 星期二 20:18 BJT

BRIEF-WellDoc announces agreement with LifeScan

Sept 13 (Reuters) -

* WellDoc announces agreement with LifeScan Inc, a Johnson & Johnson diabetes care company, to finalize commercial partnership to deliver combined, best-in-class digital therapeutic solution for patients with type 2 diabetes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐