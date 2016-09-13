版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 13日 星期二 20:14 BJT

BRIEF-Western Union appoints Bill Chandler as senior vice president

Sept 13 Western Union Co :

* Western Union appoints Bill Chandler as senior vice president and chief communications officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

