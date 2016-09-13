BRIEF-JetBlue Airways reports August traffic

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 13 JetBlue Airways Corp :
* JetBlue Airways reports August traffic
* August load factor 87.4 percent, up 0.4 points
* Aug. revenue passenger miles was 4.21 billion versus 3.97 billion
* For Q3 of 2016, RASM is expected to decrease between three and four percent year over year
* August available seat miles 4.82 billion versus versus 4.56 billion
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
