BRIEF-JetBlue Airways reports August traffic

Sept 13 JetBlue Airways Corp :

* JetBlue Airways reports August traffic

* August load factor 87.4 percent, up 0.4 points

* Aug. revenue passenger miles was 4.21 billion versus 3.97 billion

* For Q3 of 2016, RASM is expected to decrease between three and four percent year over year

* August available seat miles 4.82 billion versus versus 4.56 billion