2016年 9月 13日

BRIEF-iPayment Holdings appoints Robert Purcell as CFO

Sept 13 iPayment Holdings Inc :

* iPayment Holdings Inc appoints Robert Purcell as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

