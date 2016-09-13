版本:
BRIEF-Grainger says co daily sales up 4 pct in August

Sept 13 W W Grainger Inc :

* Grainger reports August 2016 sales results

* W W Grainger Inc says company daily sales increased 4 percent in August of 2016 versus August of 2015

* Excluding acquisitions and foreign exchange, Aug organic sales were flat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

