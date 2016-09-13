BRIEF-Brinker International announces notes offering

Sept 13 Brinker International Inc :

* Brinker International announces notes offering

* Says intends to offer $350 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024

* Notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by each of company's subsidiaries that guarantee its amended revolving credit facility

* Says net proceeds from offering of notes will be used to repurchase up to $300 million of company's common stock

* Says net proceeds from offering also to repay up to $50 million of outstanding indebtedness under co's revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: