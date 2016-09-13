版本:
2016年 9月 13日

BRIEF-Chris Carrillo named VP and General Manager of SBS Radio, Los Angeles

Sept 13 Spanish Broadcasting System Inc

* Chris Carrillo named Vice President and General Manager of SBS Radio, Los Angeles

* Appointment is effective immediately. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

