2016年 9月 13日

BRIEF-Kirkland Lake Gold Chris Stewart,VP of Operations is no longer with company

Sept 13 Kirkland Lake Gold Inc :

* Kirkland Lake Gold announces ticker symbol change to KLG and provides management update

* Chris Stewart, Vice President of Operations is no longer with company

* Appointment of Meri Verli,Senior Vice President, Finance and Treasurer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

