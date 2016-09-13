版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 13日 星期二 20:57 BJT

BRIEF-Advantage Lithium says interim CEO resigned

Sept 13 Advantage Lithium Corp

* Advantage Lithium appoints David Sidoo as CEO

* Says interim CEO Dev Randhawa resigned

* Says filed its application to list and be called to trade on Frankfurt Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

