2016年 9月 13日

BRIEF-Critical Outcome appoints Bharatt Chowrira to its board

Sept 13 Critical Outcome Technologies Inc :

* Critical Outcome appoints Dr. Bharatt Chowrira to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

