版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 13日 星期二 20:47 BJT

BRIEF-OPKO Health appoints chief legal and compliance officer of BioReference Laboratories

Sept 13 OPKO Health Inc

* OPKO Health appoints Jane Pine Wood as chief legal and compliance officer of BioReference Laboratories Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐