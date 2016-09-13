版本:
BRIEF-Cynosure to name Stephen Webber as Chief Financial Officer

Sept 13 Cynosure Inc

* Cynosure to name Stephen J. Webber as new chief financial officer

* Stephen J. Webber will join company on October 10, 2016 as executive vice president

* Webber will become CFO and chief accounting officer effective upon filing in november of quarterly report on form 10-Q for quarter ending Sept 30

* Cynosure Inc says Webber succeeds Timothy Baker, who in May announced his planned retirement to pursue philanthropic interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

