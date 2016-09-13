版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 13日 星期二 20:42 BJT

BRIEF-Sage Gold announces closing of flow-through private placement

Sept 13 Sage Gold Inc

* Announces closing of flow-through private placement

* Sandy Chim has requested that he step down from board of directors of corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

