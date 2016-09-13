版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 13日 星期二 20:43 BJT

BRIEF-Cheetah Mobile announces changes in board of directors

Sept 13 Cheetah Mobile Inc

* Appointment of Mr. Tao Zou as a director of company

* Hongjiang Zhang to retire as a director of company effective December 1, 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

