公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 13日 星期二 20:58 BJT

BRIEF-Pegasystems appoints Dianne Ledingham to its Board

Sept 13 Pegasystems inc

* Pegasystems appoints dianne ledingham to its board of directors

* Says with latest appointment, Pegasystems expands its board of directors to nine members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

