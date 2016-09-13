BRIEF-Altria announces cash tender offer for any and all of its 9.95% notes

Sept 13 Altria Group Inc

* Altria announces cash tender offer for any and all of its 9.95% notes due 2038 and any and all of its 10.20% notes due 2039

* Altria Group Inc says also commences an offering of new senior unsecured debt

* Says expects to record a one-time charge against reported earnings in Q3 of 2016 in connection to offer