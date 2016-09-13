BRIEF-Delphi Energy says remaining on target to achieve its 2016 exit production target

Sept 13 Delphi Energy Corp :

* Delphi Energy reports continued operational success with production capability increasing to 9,100 boe/d and its attendance at Peters & Co. 20th annual energy conference in toronto

* Says remaining on target to achieve its 2016 exit production target

* Says expects to ramp up production capability to approximately 9,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day in coming weeks

* Says remains "confident" in targeted 10 to 20 percent production per share growth in 2016 over 2015 exit rate