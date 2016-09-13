版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 13日 星期二 21:26 BJT

BRIEF-Carlisle Companies repurchase increases its authorization to 5.0 million shares

Sept 13 Carlisle Companies Inc :

* Carlisle authorizes repurchase of an additional 4.1 million shares

* Repurchase increasing Carlisle's authorization to approximately 5.0 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

