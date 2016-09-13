版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 13日 星期二 21:08 BJT

BRIEF-WPCS International Q1 earnings $0.14/shr

Sept 13 WPCS International Inc :

* WPCS announces financial results for first quarter ended July 31, 2016

* Q1 revenue fell 23 percent to $3.416 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

